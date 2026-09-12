Kannur: Even as electricity tariffs soar, Peralassery Panchayat remains unshocked. The Panchayat supplies 600 units of electricity daily to the KSEB grid from its own solar plant. In addition, they enjoy free usage of an equivalent amount of power daily. Where they once paid a bi-monthly bill of one lakh rupees, this time their bill was just 25,000 rupees. Until April, they hadn't had to pay a single rupee.

The solar plant was established two years ago on a plot originally earmarked for an industrial estate. The plant was set up under the Rurban project, utilizing central and local body funds, at a cost of 1.15 crore rupees.

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Peralassery holds the distinction of being the only local body in Kerala with its own solar plant. The facility spans 40 cents of land and features 276 solar panels. According to President T Sunish, this electricity meets the needs of the Panchayat office, 15 affiliated institutions, the Primary Health Centre, Anganwadis, and other facilities.