Swapna Suresh, accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, has married co-accused PS Sarith. The ceremony was held at the Vadakke Pattupurackal Temple in Nettoor, Kochi, marking a new chapter for the duo.

The low-key wedding was attended only by close relatives and family friends. Swapna, a native of Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram, and Sarith, who hails from Thiruvallam, currently reside in Kochi. This is the second marriage for both of them.

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Sharing her happiness on social media, Swapna posted a picture of the wedding and expressed her hopes for their future together. She stated that they chose married life not just to live together, but to establish a household grounded in truth, respect, and values for their children, while asking for blessings to remain happily married till the end.

The controversial duo are tied to two prominent political scandals that marked the first Pinarayi government — the gold smuggling case and the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission scam.

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The gold smuggling case, in which Swapna and Sarith are named accused, revolves around the alleged smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic channels in a cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General in Thiruvananthapuram.

The misuse of the customs inspection exemption for the consular channel to smuggle the gold into the country grabbed the attention of law enforcement agencies, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launching probes. Swapna's proximity to top government officials triggered controversy, with the investigation eventually leading to the arrest of the Chief Minister's principal secretary, M Sivasankar, on charges of abetment.

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Following this, the duo were also found to be involved in another conspiracy related to the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur.

The ED found that a conspiracy was hatched by Sarith and Swapna, then UAE Consulate employees, with the active support of Sivasankar and others, to generate commission as a bribe from funds donated by the Red Crescent for the project.