Pathanamthitta: Two 17-year-old students drowned in the Achankovil River near Konni on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Denis Shibu and Sibin Binoy.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm. According to the Konni Fire Force, Denis and Sibin were playing volleyball with a friend near the Puthiyakavu Temple Kadavu when the ball fell into the river. The two boys entered the water to retrieve it but slipped and were trapped in a deep trench in the river.

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Local residents rushed to their aid and brought the boys to shore. The Fire Force was alerted and reached the spot soon after.

The two students were taken to a nearby government hospital, but doctors could not save them.

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Denis and Sibin were plus two students at Ayravon Higher Secondary School. Their bodies have been kept at Konni Medical College.