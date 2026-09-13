Kollam: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case over the alleged assault of a Class 7 student by a tuition teacher in Anchal, Kollam.

Acting chairperson Cicily Joseph took cognisance of the incident and sought reports from the Station House Officer of Anchal police station and the Kollam District Child Protection Officer.

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The incident allegedly occurred around 3.45 pm on Friday at Focus Tutorial, located opposite Higher Secondary School in Karukone, Alayamon. According to the girl's family, teacher Sufiyan asked the 12-year-old to read from a book. When she struggled to read, he allegedly beat her legs with a cane.

The teacher allegedly struck her legs five or six times even after she said she would learn the passage, causing swelling and bruising. He also allegedly told her that she could leave only after reading and learning it.

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The girl returned home crying after the class and told her parents about the incident. The family subsequently lodged a police complaint, alleging that the teacher became angry after she mispronounced some words while reading. The girl's mother also alleged that Sufiyan had assaulted her son two days earlier.

Anchal police registered a case under Sections 118(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

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Police said the accused teacher is absconding and an investigation is underway. The principal of Focus Tutorial appeared at the police station on Saturday morning and gave her statement. She said she was not present at the institution when the alleged assault took place.