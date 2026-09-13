Key events in Kerala: Great Bombay Circus, book launch, concerts on Sept 13
Various events occurred across Kerala including inaugurations, festivals, conferences, and exhibitions, featuring prominent figures and diverse cultural activities throughout the day.
Various events occurred across Kerala including inaugurations, festivals, conferences, and exhibitions, featuring prominent figures and diverse cultural activities throughout the day.
Various events occurred across Kerala including inaugurations, festivals, conferences, and exhibitions, featuring prominent figures and diverse cultural activities throughout the day.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Pongummoodu Hindi Sanskrit Study Centre: Inauguration of the Hindi Sanskrit Study Centre by K Raman Pillai at 9:30 am.
- Kalliyoor SNV Library Hall: Inauguration of the Simplified Kundalini Yoga Centre at 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Press Club Institute of Journalism and Sound Park Academy's Voice Acting Workshop at 10:00 am.
Maruthankuzhy Kanjirappara Road, near Supplyco: Inauguration of construction work for the Vattiyoorkavu Junction Development Project by Minister K Muraleedharan.
- Press Club: Madhyamam Study Centre Literature Trust Book Talk Kerala, featuring Sharada Muraleedharan and Hemachandran at 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Book release of Klappana Shanmugan's poems at 4:00 pm.
- Nandavan Prof N Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Biography Academy presents a book discussion on 'Nattumavu Poothakaalam,' a collection of poems by Chayarani, at 4:00 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu Palace: District Committee On Celebrations of the Traders and Manufacturers Coordination Committee at 10:00 am.
- Statue Padma Cafe Auditorium: Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Sithi presents an Aksharashloka Gathering at 3:00 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre:"Unbound" – An exhibition of paintings by Mary Suel, starting at 10:00 am.
- Vazhuthacaud Ganapathi Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Vilakkachar ritual with Pancharimel by Peruvan Kuttan Marar at 7:45 pm.
- Rishimangal Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival – Thiruvathira at 7:00 pm.
- Koval Muttaykkad Mahaganapathi Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Devotional Music Programme at 6:30 pm.
- Koval Keezhathil Mahaganapathi Bhadrakali Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi Festival – Annadan (Community Feast) at 12:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Mosque Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Chandanakud Festival) – Lecture Series at 9:30 am.
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club Auditorium: Sree Narayana Philosophical Conference, the launch of the 'Gurudarshanam' commemorative volume, membership distribution, and felicitation of achievers. Organised by Sree Narayana Guru Dharma Pracharana Sabha. 2:30 pm.
- Kollam Kristuraj HSS: Concluding ceremony and prize distribution for the State Junior Fast Five Netball Championship and the Kerala State Mixed Championship. 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam, Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Christian Book Fair by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Sivasakthi Auditorium: Ganeshotsav (Ganesh Festival) organised by the Thirunakkara Temple Advisory Committee and Ganeshotsav Celebration Committee. Inauguration – 5:00 pm, Bhajan (devotional singing) by Padinjarenada Bhakthajana Sithi – 6:30 pm.
- Kodimatha Kottarathil Sankunni Memorial Public Library Hall: Kaviyarang (Poetry Meet) Anniversary and General Meeting – 10:00 am, Book Release – 11:00 am, Friendly Gathering – 11:30 am, Cultural Programmes – 2:00 pm.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by artist George Fernandez – 10:00 am.
- Kalathippady YMCA / YWCA: On Celebrations and Food Kit Distribution – 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: K P Hormis Memorial All Kerala Prize Money Table Tennis Tournament – 8:00 am.
- Rajaji Road, Gangothri Hall: LIC Employees Ernakulam Division Conference – 9:30 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: All India Lawyers' Union State Conference – Lecture by Kapil Sibal on 'Democracy and Horse Trading' – 9:30 am.
- CUSAT: Centre for Neuroscience International Conference, inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with Ministers Roji M John, Abdul Gafoor, and MP Hibi Eden in attendance – 4:30 pm.
- Kaloor International Stadium: CORE Renew Expo and Energy Conclave 2026, organised by the Confederation of Renewable Energy (CORE) – 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book launch for V Anilkumar's short story collection – 10:00 am.
- Maharaja's College Ground: 45th Malayali Masters Association State Championship – 10:00 am.
- Subhash Park: State-level Art Camp organized by the Corporation and Art Kochi – 8:00 am. Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 4:00 pm.
- Kacherippady Asheerbhavan: Concluding session of the Digital Writing Workshop organised by the Kochi International Book Forum, featuring C Radhakrishnan – 4:00 pm.
- TDM Hall: Felicitation ceremony for P Ramachandran, General Secretary of Ernakulam Karayogam, marking 50 years of service in social and cultural fields. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, with Justice P Gopinath, Mayor V K Minimol, and MP Hibi Eden in attendance – 4:30 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Musical Evening organised by Elders Forum Kaloor and Voice of Kaloor – 5:30 pm.
Rajendra Maidan: Ganeshotsav organised by Ganeshotsav Trust, with Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan attending – 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kala – Satyabhama Commemoration by Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Thali Kailasam Stage: Ganeshotsavam, jointly organised by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust – 6:00 pm.
- Thali Mahaganapathi Balasubrahmanya Temple: Vinayaka Chaturthi Tepparatholsavam and Gaja Pooja at 6:30 am, Mahanyasapurvam Poornabhishekam at 7:30 am, Vinayaka Pooja at 9:00 am.
- Medical College Stadium: District Junior Athletic Meet – 7:00 aam, Closing Ceremony – 2:00 pm.
- St Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Thiruvananthapuram vs Pathanamthitta at 7:00 am.
- Varakkal Shamsul Ulama Memorial Darussalam College: Student Fest at 9:00 am, Majlisunnoor – Inauguration by Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullaili at 7:00 pm.
- Chinthavalappu Shikshaksadan Auditorium: Private Motor Workers Federation (AITUC) State Conference – Inauguration by K P Rajendran, AITUC State General Secretary, at 9:30 am.
- Cheruvannur Malabar Marina Convention Centre: State Family Gathering for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities – Inauguration by Minister P K Kunhalikutty at 10:00 am.
- Kesari Bhavan: Mahila Aikya Vedi State Delegates Conference – Inauguration by Rugmini Bhaskaran, former Women's Commission Member, at 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: "Sneha Varnangal" – Painting Exhibition by 101 Homemakers – 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus – Shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Payyanakkal Canara Bank Building: Inauguration of Pulse Palliative Care Unit Office by V K Faysal Babu MLA – 3:00 pm.
- Meenchantha Sree Ramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class, organised by Sree Ramakrishna Mission – 3:30 pm.
- DCC Office Oommen Chandy Auditorium: Commemoration of former DCC President N P Moitheen, presided over by KPCC President Sunny Joseph – 4:00 pm.
- Eranjipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudeva Library: Class on "Memory Loss and Remedies" by Dr P N Suresh Kumar – 4:00 pm.
- Bank Road Santa Cruz Church: Feast Festival Pontifical Holy Mass, celebrated by Archdiocesan Metropolitan Rev Dr Varghese Chakkalakkal – 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical Evening presented by Calicut Thunderbeats – 5:30 pm.
- Mayyanad AUP School: Reception for K Jayanth MLA and Councillors, organised by Chelannur Mandal Congress Committee – Inauguration by Minister T Siddique at 9:00 am.