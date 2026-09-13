Vadakara MLA KK Rema on Sunday questioned whether the CPM leadership possessed the political integrity to confess to its role in the brutal murder of her husband and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan, as the party meets in Kozhikode in a bid to identify and rectify the errors that culminated in its loss in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Rema, in a Facebook post, posed the question to the extended state committee meeting being held in Kozhikode, which claims to be addressing the myriad political and organisational blunders committed by the leadership.

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"Do you possess, at last, the political integrity to confess to the people of Kerala that unpardonable mistake – the brutal murder of TP Chandrasekharan, a brave communist?" she asked in the post.

She also pointed to the irony of the CPM convening its rectification drive on the very soil where her husband was hacked to death. "He was hacked to death on the very soil of this Kozhikode district through a conspiracy orchestrated by CPM leaders," she said.

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Rema further stated that her husband was killed for simply supporting the political struggles waged by leaders such as VS Achuthanandan and Moolayil Narayana Vijayan, both inside and outside the party. She said these campaigns targeted the leadership's corruption and policy betrayals, and involved fearlessly and uncompromisingly calling out its errors, an agenda that closely parallels the ongoing state committee meeting.

RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan was hacked to death in 2012, stirring a huge political storm and Rema's accusations that top CPM leaders, including Pinarayi, were part of the conspiracy to kill TP put the CPM on the defensive.

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In the 2021 Assembly election, Rema emerged victorious as the RMP candidate from Vadakara with UDF backing and retained the seat in the 2026 polls.