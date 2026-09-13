In a heart-warming display of prompt public service, firefighters in Kollam came to the rescue of a mother and her toddler, successfully retrieving a smartphone that had slipped into a deep, covered street drain at Polayathode. The incident took place in front of the CPM district committee office.

Hajira, a resident of Pattathanam, was walking along the pedestrian footpath at Polayathode Junction with her three-year-old daughter. The little girl, who was holding her mother’s smartphone, accidentally let it slip from her hands. To their dismay, the device fell straight through a narrow gap between the concrete slabs covering the drain.

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A swift rescue effort

Hajira was left stranded and anxious on the roadside, unsure of how to recover the device from beneath the heavy concrete. Observing her distress, an alert passerby took the initiative to contact the Kadappakkada Fire and Rescue Services. Within minutes, a team of firefighters arrived at the spot. After a strenuous effort to lift the heavy concrete slab, the crew successfully retrieved the smartphone and handed it back to the relieved mother.