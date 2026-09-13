Mallappally: A complaint has been lodged alleging that the seating provided in the shopping complex veranda for passengers at the Panchayat Bus Stand was destroyed by miscreants.

According to the complaint, the act of destruction occurred last night. The uprooted seating was found abandoned near the restroom, which is currently under construction at the stand. Following the incident, Panchayat authorities have filed a complaint with the Keezhvaipur Police. The six sets of chairs, each designed to seat three people, had been installed decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, two sets had already been vandalised previously. Passengers are expressing growing anger and concern over the destruction of these chairs, which are essential for those waiting for buses.