The power shortage in Kerala is likely to lead to partial restrictions again on Sunday, with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) warning that curbs may be imposed between 6.15 pm and 12.45 am. Meanwhile, the CPI has announced protests outside KSEB offices across the state on September 15, alleging that the government has failed to address the power crisis.

KSEB attributed the continuing shortage to high electricity consumption amid a rainfall deficit linked to the El Niño phenomenon and relatively high temperatures. Rising power demand across the country has also reduced electricity availability through the power exchange, the board said.

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"The national power shortage of 12,000 MW reported by the Grid Controller of India has not been fully resolved, while power availability from Central Generating Stations has also fallen unexpectedly," it added in a statement.

Kerala is also facing an additional 200 MW shortfall as the electricity it was receiving from Madhya Pradesh under a power-swap agreement remains unavailable. An additional 100 MW, however, is expected to be available through an intraday contract from 3.45 pm to midnight on Sunday.

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"With rainfall continuing to remain deficient in the state and power consumption staying high, a shortage of around 500 to 700 MW compared with previous days is likely," KSEB said.

The board said the uncontrolled demand recorded at 10.30 pm on Saturday was 5,150 MW - comparable to peak summer demand and around 1,100 MW higher than the demand usually recorded in September.

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"As sufficient power is not available through the power exchange and grid frequency remains low, power restrictions may become necessary in the state on Sunday, between 6.15 pm and 12.45 am," KSEB said.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has called for mass protests outside KSEB offices across Kerala on September 15 evening. The protests will be held against what the party termed the government's "policies that are plunging Kerala into darkness" and its failure to resolve the power-sector crisis.