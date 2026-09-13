Thiruvananthapuram: Two names, forever linked by a single kidney, can now be spelt as one: Alin Shreya. Shreya, a twelve-year-old who received a kidney from Alin—the youngest organ donor, who lived just ten months—has now adopted Alin’s name as her own. This decision was entirely her own.

It was at a ceremony organised by K-SOTTO, the government agency for organ donation, to honour donors, that 12-year-old Shreya, a native of Kollam, revealed this heartfelt desire, having already secured her parents' consent for the change. The name adoption took place in the presence of Minister K. Muraleedharan. Alin Sherin’s parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, were also present to witness the emotional ceremony. Both parents joyfully embraced Shreya.

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Alin had sustained severe injuries in a car accident on February 5th on MC Road. Brain death was confirmed on the 12th. When Alin's organs were donated, the kidney went to Shreya, who was suffering from an autoimmune disease. Alin's photographs are also lovingly cherished in Shreya's home.