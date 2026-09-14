Ambalavayal: The Karapuzha Irrigation Project has brought timely relief to farmers by commencing water distribution to farmlands earlier than usual, following a significant reduction in rainfall. Water was released through canals from the Karapuzha Dam after farmers found themselves in a difficult situation with their fields lacking sufficient water. While water distribution usually takes place from late January, when summer intensifies, until May each year, this time it commenced as early as July, owing to reduced rainfall and an acute water scarcity.

Paddy field committees are relieved that they can continue their paddy cultivation without being impacted by the water shortage, thanks to the water reaching them through the canals. While the first crop of paddy is usually rain-fed, this year, with a deficit in rainfall, farmers are entirely dependent on water from the Karapuzha project.

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Water Distribution Spans 48 Kilometers

Water distribution is carried out through the canals of Karapuzha Dam. Water flowing through the main Left Bank and Right Bank canals reaches farmlands directly via numerous branch canals located in various areas. Including both main and branch canals, water reaches farmlands spanning a total of 48 kilometers across five panchayats.

The 16.74-kilometer-long Left Bank Canal commences from Vazhavatta and traverses through Meppadi, Kottathara, and Kaniyambatta panchayats, while the 8.8-kilometer-long Right Bank Canal extends to Chendakkuni via Karachal, Murani, Mananguvayal, and Meenangadi. Numerous farmers across these five panchayats—Meenangadi, Ambalavayal, Muttil, Kottathara, and Kaniyambatta—are able to sustain their agricultural endeavors thanks to the water supplied by Karapuzha. Many paddy field committees have also been dependent on Karapuzha water for years, including for paddy cultivation.

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Water is usually required only during the summer season each year. This marks the first instance since the Karapuzha project began water distribution that it has had to commence towards the end of the monsoon season.

During the summer periods of 2024 and 2025, Karapuzha distributed water over a distance of 39 kilometers, reaching 988 hectares of land. However, this time, with water reaching an extended 48 kilometers even before the summer sets in, it is anticipated that more areas will be covered than previously, proving beneficial for both farmlands and farmers.

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With ample water currently available in the Karapuzha Dam, it is assessed that full water distribution can be maintained through the upcoming summer as well.

Water is released through the canals based on needs, which are determined through continuous communication and by gathering opinions and information via a WhatsApp group comprising farmers, elected representatives, Karapuzha Dam officials, and agricultural department staff.