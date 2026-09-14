In a first-of-its-kind move, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala is set to introduce an additional test to assess the hazard perception skills of driving licence applicants from December. The move comes amid rising road accidents across the state, prompting serious discussions on policies and practices to enhance road safety.

The MVD issued a circular announcing the move, citing that a majority of road accidents are caused by drivers' lack of attention and errors in human judgement when responding to impending hazards on the road.

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However, the current driving test components — ground test and road test — cannot accurately evaluate candidates on certain criteria stipulated under Rule 15(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), the MVD said.

"Factors like driving under diverse weather conditions, night-time driving, and controlling the vehicle safely by anticipating unforeseen obstacles, etc., cannot be tested on road or ground," the circular said.

Noting that hazard perception testing for licence issuance is prevalent in several countries, the MVD said driving test candidates in India need to learn to perceive hazards on Indian roads and be trained to meet international driving standards. The move makes Kerala the first state in India to adopt the measure.

Taking these factors into consideration, the MVD announced that Hazard Perception Testing will be incorporated into the driving test pattern in the state from December 1.

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Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said drivers are expected to perceive developing hazards in time and respond appropriately, while also anticipating the actions or inaction of other road users. He stressed the importance of inculcating hazard perception skills and making them a habit among drivers.

"We are hopeful that this change will help in reducing fatalities in road accidents," he said.

New four-stage driving test process

After the integration of the hazard perception test, the procedure for obtaining a driving licence will follow a four-part sequence. It will begin with the online learners licence test, followed by a mandatory 30-day gap after clearing it. Candidates will then have to clear a computer-based hazard perception test, ground test and road test to obtain the licence.

How the Hazard Perception Test will work

The newly introduced hazard perception test will comprise 10 video clips, each one minute long and carrying 10 marks, featuring a maximum of two hazards. Candidates who click in response to hazards within the required time will be awarded the full 10 marks, while delayed responses will result in deductions.

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Candidates will be graded on an aggregate score of 100 and will have to secure a minimum of 60 marks to pass the test. They will be declared eligible to appear for the subsequent rounds only after clearing the Hazard Perception Test.

Training for hazard perception to be included

In a bid to prepare candidates for the new and unfamiliar addition to the driving test, computer-based Hazard Perception Training will be included in the existing driving licence issuance framework with immediate effect, the MVD said.

It also directed authorised motor driving schools across the state to integrate hazard perception training for the next three months using open-source hazard perception training tools.

According to Nagaraju, many open-source tools are available for practising hazard perception.