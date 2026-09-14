Malappuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting at the Tula Wellness Centre in Chelembra here on Sunday, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between Kerala and Malaysia in IT, tourism, education and trade.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on expanding development partnerships between the state and Malaysia.

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During the meeting, they noted that Kerala's longstanding friendship with Malaysia and the active participation of the Malayali diaspora in the country have been the foundation of the close ties between the two sides.

The meeting also explored ways to further expand these ties and develop new areas of cooperation.

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State Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty and Muslim League state president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal accompanied Satheesan during the meeting.