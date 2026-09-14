In Kerala, various events occur: a Chief Minister attended a graduation, a minister inaugurated construction, and a Hindi Fortnight was celebrated across locations.

In Kerala, various events occur: a Chief Minister attended a graduation, a minister inaugurated construction, and a Hindi Fortnight was celebrated across locations.

In Kerala, various events occur: a Chief Minister attended a graduation, a minister inaugurated construction, and a Hindi Fortnight was celebrated across locations.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Thiruvananthapuram Govt. Law College: Graduation Ceremony, attended by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 11:30 am.
  • Kanakakkunnu Palace: P N Panicker Foundation's National Seminar on Library Day, with Minister K Muraleedharan. 10:00 am.
  • Vazhuthacaud M K Velayudhan Nair Auditorium: State-level Hindi Fortnight Celebration, with V Muraleedharan MLA, 10:30 am.
  • Pulimood Kesari Hall: Commemoration of Janmabhumi Resident Editor K Kunjikkannan, organized by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) District Committee. 11:30 am.
  • Ayyankali Hall: Commemoration of Janmabhumi Resident Editor K Kunjikkannan. 4:00 pm.
  • Maruthankuzhi-Kanjirappara Road, near Supplyco: Inauguration of the Vattiyoorkavu Junction Development Project's construction work by Minister K Muraleedharan. 10:00 am.
  • Pettah Thazhassery Virat Vishwabrahma Temple: Rishi Panchami Festival - "Nruthamayookha Vismayam" dance performance by Sreena Sreekumar and team. 7:30 pm.

Kollam

  • SN Women's College: Inauguration of Hindi Fortnight celebrations, 9:30 am.
  • Polayathode Muhyiddin Khidiriyya Majlis: Annual Jilani remembrance feast and Ratheeb-Dua Majlis, 4:00 pm.
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Kottayam

  • Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Beautiful Books' Christian Book Fair – 10:00 am.
  • Vayaskara Galileo Science Center: Break Through Science Society Kottayam Chapter – Stargazing – 6:00 pm.

Kochi

  • Vanchisquare, Ernakulam High Court Junction: Ganeshotsavam organized by Shiv Sena and Ganeshotsava Trust – Ganesha idol installation – 4:00 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Ganesham' Bharatanatyam performance by dancer Uthara Unni and Temple Steps Dance Academy – 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship.Thiruvananthapuram vs Wayanad 7:00 am, Pathanamthitta vs Kasaragod 8:30 am, Thiruvananthapuram vs Kasaragod 3:00 pm, Wayanad vs Pathanamthitta 4:30 pm.
  • Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Sneha Varnangal" (Hues of Affection) – An art exhibition by 101 homemakers 11:00 am.
  • Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
  • Thiruthiyad Devi Sahayam Library: "Rashtrabhasha Vedi" (National Language Forum) Hindi Fortnight celebration, inaugurated by Gopi Cheruvannur 3:00 pm.
  • Govindapuram Library: Library Day, "Sneha Sangamam" (Confluence of Affection) 4:00 pm.
    Alakapuri: Reception for K Jayanth MLA, organized by Calicut YMCA 6:00 pm.
  • Vengeri Netaji Reading Room and Library: Library Day celebration, Lighting of "Aksharadeepam" (Lamp of Knowledge) 6:00 PM, Book discussion 6:30 pm.

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