Meta has restricted in India an AI-generated dance video featuring Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and KSEB employees that had gone viral on social media.

The video was created by 'Reach You', a digital marketing firm based in Thrissur, and was posted on its Facebook page, 'AI Kavala'. The owner of the firm, Abhijith K S, said he received a notification from Meta stating that the video had been banned in India following a complaint.

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The Chief Minister had earlier responded to the video, saying he enjoyed watching it and that he was dancing better than actors Mohanlal or Tamil Nadu CM Joseph. At the same time, there could be certain legal issues involved, he had said. The satirical AI-generated video, which poked fun at power cuts, had already been viewed by millions of people on social media, with some reports putting the figure at around 1.78 crore views. Meta however, has restricted the video in India, citing that it was created in violation of Indian laws.

Abhijith said the notification indicated that the ban had been imposed following a complaint. However, he clarified that he did not intend to file a complaint or pursue the matter further.

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Meanwhile, Satheesan reacted to the restriction stating that he had enjoyed the video, but at the same time, it had to be remembered that some AI-generated videos could involve certain legal issues.