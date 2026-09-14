Kalpetta: The Kalpetta Fast Track Special Court on Monday sentenced Ajnas alias Aji, 26, of Tholan House, Kattayad, Vellamunda, to a total of 47 years' imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh, for sexually assaulting a minor girl, according to a police communique.

Fast Track Special Court Judge KR Sunilkumar convicted the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to the prosecution, Ajnas sexually assaulted the girl in November 2021, causing physical injuries and prolonged mental trauma to the victim.

The court sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment under Section 5(2) of the POCSO Act. He was also sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment under Section 376(3) of the IPC for rape of a girl below 16 years of age.

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In addition, the court awarded seven years' imprisonment under Section 450 of the IPC for house-trespass or house-breaking with the intention of committing a serious offence.

Although the aggregate of the sentences amounts to 47 years, the court directed that the sentences be served concurrently, and therefore the accused will undergo imprisonment for 20 years, according to Special Public Prosecutor G Babitha.

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M A Santhosh, then Station House Officer of Kambalakkad police station, registered the case and conducted the investigation. A police team headed by Senior Civil Police Officer P A Ajith assisted in the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.