Kozhikode: The CPM has opted for a major organisational rejig rather than a change in its top state leadership as it seeks to recover from its biggest electoral setback in Kerala, with the party's extended State Committee meeting concluding in Kozhikode on Monday.

The three-day meeting, held as part of the party's detailed review of the Assembly election defeat, saw the induction of three prominent mass leaders, P Jayarajan from Kannur, M B Rajesh from Palakkad and V Sivankutty from Thiruvananthapuram, into the State Secretariat. At the same time, two Central Committee members, T P Ramakrishnan and T M Thomas Isaac, were dropped from the key state-level body.

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The changes indicate that the CPM's immediate corrective strategy is to strengthen its organisational machinery by giving greater representation to popular leaders while simultaneously bringing in a younger generation of party functionaries. The party has, however, retained the existing top state leadership, with no change announced in the posts of the state secretary or other key leaders.

The meeting also reportedly witnessed criticism of State Secretary M V Govindan over aspects of the party's functioning. Govindan did not deny reports that a censure action had been taken against him at the extended State Committee meeting. However, no decision was taken to replace him as state secretary.

The party has also sought to expand the representation of younger leaders in its organisational structure. Nine new faces have been inducted into the State Committee as permanent invitees. They include SFI state president Adarsh M Sajeev, DYFI national leader Jaik C Thomas, DYFI state secretary M Vijin, SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev and SFI president M Sivaprasad. N Sukanya, O S Ambika, Subaida Ishaque and writer Prabha Varma have also been included.

The inclusion of Susan Kodi, a party leader from Karunagappally, in the State Committee is another notable change.

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The induction of P Jayarajan into the State Secretariat assumes particular significance against the backdrop of the CPM's electoral setback in Kannur district. The party suffered a major debacle in its traditional stronghold in the Assembly election, prompting concerns over the erosion of its organisational and political base in the district.

It is learnt that Politburo member Ashok Dhawale suggested Jayarajan's name for inclusion in the State Secretariat, with fellow Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan supporting the proposal. Jayarajan's elevation is being viewed within the party as part of the corrective measures aimed at strengthening the organisation in Kannur and addressing the political challenges that emerged during the election.

Govindan said the extended State Committee adopted three resolutions, which called for strengthening the party's fight against communal politics and opposing what the CPM described as anti-people policies of the state and central governments. Govindan also said the party would strongly oppose the Enforcement Directorate's moves against its leaders, alleging that such actions were aimed at weakening the party and tarnishing the image of its leaders, including younger leaders.

The ED's action in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case, involving former Chief Minister and Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter T Veena, had cast a political shadow over the meeting. The CPM leadership has maintained that central investigative agencies are being used for political purposes.

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The organisational review will now move to the district level. Govindan said extended district committee meetings would be held next month, where the decisions and findings of the state-level review would be taken forward. The implementation of the decisions adopted at the extended State Committee meeting would subsequently be assessed, with a review of the process expected after six months.

The approach marks an attempt by the CPM to move beyond a conventional post-election review and focus on structural weaknesses within the organisation, including the disconnect between its growing membership and its ability to retain mass support.

The three-day organisational exercise will be formally marked by a public rally and meeting in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening. CPM General Secretary M A Baby will inaugurate the programme. The party expects around 1.5 lakh people to participate in the rally, which is being projected as a show of organisational strength following the election setback.