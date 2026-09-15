Key events in Kerala: Book Launch of former VC Dr Jancy James, workshops and cultural programmes on Sep 15
Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.
Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.
Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Palappoor Holy Cross Church: Annual Feast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Mosque Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Sandalwood Pot Festival). Lecture Series at 9:30 pm.
- Indira Bhavan: Book Launch for former Vice-Chancellor Dr Jancy James’s books, inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: Job Skills Workshop on 'Media and Law' organized by the Press Club Institute of Journalism and KILE at 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Dr. Thirumala Chandran Memorial Meeting, presided over by Minister K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
- Pothencode Santhigiri Ashram: 'Navapujitham' Public Meeting, inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan at 11:00 am.
- Thycaud Gandhibhavan: Southern Regional Conference of the Kerala Anti-Liquor Movement at 10:00 am.
- Kanakakkunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India Lecture Program at 5:45 pm.
- Regatta Natya Sangeetha Kendram, Vanchiyoor Convent Road: Inauguration of 'Natyambaram' by dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh at 10:30 am.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Mary Samuel's 'Unbound' Art Exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Book Discussion on V K Joseph's 'Marichavarude Yudhangal' (Wars of the Dead), organized jointly by the Mundassery Memorial Library and Study Centre at 5:30 pm.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Holy Mass as part of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Fellowship 'Kripadhara' Spiritual Retreat. Led by Fr Abhilash Abraham Valiyaveettil – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Old Police Station Ground: Christian Book Fair by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service. Led by Pastor Shiju Mathew – 10:30 am.
- Devalokam Catholicate Aramana: 114th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Catholicate in Malankara. Morning Prayers – 6:30 am. Holy Qurbana (led by Yakob Thomas Ramban), Incense Prayer at the Tombs of Holy Fathers, and Catholicate Flag Hoisting – 7:00 am.
Kochi
- MG Road Avenue Regent: Discussion as part of the TiE Kerala Vision Panel – 'Healthcare: From Treatment to Technology to Innovation' – 4:30 pm.
- Pulleppady IEI Bhavan: Engineers' Day celebrations organized by The Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Kochi Centre – 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Bharatanatyam recital by Pallavi Anand (London), presented as part of the monthly program of 'Beam' (the art and cultural organization of bank employees), in association with Ernakulam Karayogam – 6:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattom – Salil Chowdhury songs – 5:30 pm; Felicitation ceremony for National Award winners, organized by Deseeya Kalasamskrithi – 6:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book talk on 'Neerkkilikal Paadumoru Dikku Kaanam' written by V Vimal Roy – 5:30 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Book launch by Dr Pramod Dinakar – 11:30 am.
Kozhikode
- Vellimadukunnu Govt. Press Hall: Malabar Regional Convention of Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress (INTUC). Inauguration by DCC President K Praveen Kumar MLA at 10:00 am.
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos of E K Aboobacker Musaliyar, organized by Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board – Darimis – Ulama Seminar at 10:00 am.
- Eranhipalam Mini Bypass Navajyothis Renewal Centre: Agro Entrepreneurship Development Training Program jointly organized by OISCA International South India Chapter and Vishwayuvak Kendra, New Delhi. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA at 11:00 am.
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Kollam vs Thrissur at 3:00 pm.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Hues of Affection" – Art exhibition by 101 homemakers at 11:00 am. "Snehasparsham" program inaugurated by K Jayanth MLA at 4:00 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Sarojbhavan: United Merchants Chamber District Committee Annual General Body Meeting at 6:00 pm.