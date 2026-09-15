Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.

Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.

Various events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including book launches, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions.