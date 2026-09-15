The Delhi Police has begun receiving fresh complaints in the VPVV investment fraud case as more than five people, including Malayalis, approached the Vasant Vihar police station on Monday.

With Delhi Police yet to register FIRs on their petitions, the complainants alleged that the police was attempting to shield the accused. If FIRs are registered, the cases are likely to be handed over to the District Investigation Unit (DIU) of South West Delhi Police.

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The fresh complaints followed the settlement of a case filed by Madhu Nambiar, director of Bengaluru-based SR IT India Ltd, who alleged that he had been cheated of ₹1.5 crore. Police arrested VPVV Techno Construction Pvt Ltd chairman Venkita Venkit and company directors Hitesh Kumar, a Delhi resident, and Rahul Rajeev Nair of Koothattukulam in Ernakulam last month in connection with the complaint. The case was settled after the accused paid ₹2 crore as compensation, following which the Patiala House court granted bail to all three.

The case involves an alleged ₹1,000 crore investment fraud carried out through a fake contract to manufacture arms in India for the US Department of Defence.

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Kerala coordinator sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, the Varkala Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday remanded VPVV’s Kerala coordinator P Pradeep Kumar, a native of Chirakkarathazham in Chathannoor, to judicial custody for seven days. He was sent to Attingal sub-jail.

Pradeep was arrested from Cherthala the other day in connection with a case in which he was accused of cheating A M Muneer, a native of Vadasserikkonam near Varkala, of ₹70 lakh. Muneer spotted Pradeep when he entered a hotel in Cherthala for dinner on Sunday evening and alerted the police. Pradeep was brought to Varkala later that night and questioned under the supervision of DySP P V Ramesh Kumar.

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Pradeep is the second accused in the case. The other accused are Venkita Venkit, G S Biju, Yelathi Padma Raj Gopal and Dr Saab, who is alleged to be the main mastermind behind the fraud. Similar cases have also been registered against Pradeep at Kallambalam, Medical College and Kilikollur police stations.

The High Court is scheduled to consider on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of G S Biju. Justice Kauser Edappagath will hear the plea. The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court had rejected Biju’s anticipatory bail plea on July 22, following which he approached the High Court.