Kerala hosted numerous events including a budget implementation conference, foundation stone laying, talent meets, research award presentations, seminars, a drama festival, and religious observances across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Kerala hosted numerous events including a budget implementation conference, foundation stone laying, talent meets, research award presentations, seminars, a drama festival, and religious observances across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Kerala hosted numerous events including a budget implementation conference, foundation stone laying, talent meets, research award presentations, seminars, a drama festival, and religious observances across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.