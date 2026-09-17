The major construction milestone for the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway has been achieved, with the final phase of deck concrete pouring now complete. The last critical bottleneck near Sree Narayanapuram in Aroor, which had temporarily halted progress on National Highway 66, has been successfully cleared. This marks the completion of all structural concrete work along the entire stretch of what will be one of Kerala's most significant elevated transport corridors.

The delay at this specific spot—covering pillars 25, 26 and 27—was primarily caused by challenges in relocating high-voltage 110 KV power transmission lines. With the utility lines safely shifted, engineering teams quickly mobilised to launch the remaining girders and complete the final concrete deck slabs. The massive 12.75 km elevated bypass, supported by 354 pillars, has now entered its final phase of development.

With the main concrete structure fully in place, work has transitioned to surfacing and tarring, which is progressing at an accelerated pace. Over 80% of the tarring works have already been completed across the 12.75 km stretch. So far, 9.5 km of the motorway has been fully tarred, leaving a final stretch of just over 3 km to be completed.

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On the eastern side of the elevated structure, tarring has been completed between pillars 39 and 192. On the western flank, surfacing is finished from pillar 57 to 149. Contractors are now preparing to begin tarring the newly concreted zone around pillars 25 to 27 as soon as the concrete cures, alongside the immediate installation of crash barriers.

While the structural core is complete, several ancillary works must be concluded before the highway can open to the public. These include resolving bridge joints, installing streetlights, and putting up road safety signages. Simultaneously, drainage construction and utility pipeline laying along both sides of the ground-level service roads are being executed within strict deadlines.

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Project officials are aiming for an overall completion date of December. However, a few hurdles remain on the ground. Drainage work has run into legal disputes, with multiple civil cases currently pending in court. Local authorities are also working to clear minor encroachments along the roadside to ensure uninterrupted drain construction. Furthermore, work is ongoing to connect the southern end of the elevated corridor at Thuravoor junction, as well as finishing the road link connecting the Aroor temple bypass junction to the Kumbalam-Aroor twin bridges.