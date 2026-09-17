Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has assigned additional responsibilities to IAS officers B Ashok, N Prasanth and Patil Ajit Bhagwatrao in departments handled by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

B Ashok IAS, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, has been given the full additional charge of Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

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N Prasanth IAS, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, has been given the full additional charge of Special Secretary, Taxes Department, in addition to his existing additional charges. KR Jyothilal IAS will continue to hold the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Taxes Department.

Patil Ajit Bhagwatrao IAS, Secretary, Finance (Resource) Department, has been given the full additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

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Following the changes, Biju K IAS, Secretary of the Forests and Wildlife Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of Secretary, General Administration Department. Anupama TV IAS, Secretary of the Transport Department, has also been relieved of the additional charge of Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

The changes were ordered through a government order issued by the General Administration (AIS-A) Department on Thursday.