In a bizarre turn of events, a goods lorry abandoned on a busy service road along the national highway in Cheranallur has been converted into a makeshift warehouse by a nearby shop owner. The heavy vehicle has been parked illegally near the bustling Cheranallur signal junction for over six months, causing significant traffic bottlenecks and raising safety concerns among commuters.

According to local residents, instead of being towed away, the stationary lorry is now being actively used to store inventory and goods for a shop operating nearby. The encroachment of public space has drawn sharp criticism from road users and local authorities alike.

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Frustrated by the ongoing obstruction, Cheranallur Panchayat Vice President Shimmi Francis, along with local Youth Congress leaders, lodged a formal complaint with the police. While officers did contact the lorry owner—who promised to relocate the vehicle immediately—no action has been taken in the months since.

With the busy service road constantly choked by traffic during peak hours, Youth Congress members have filed another complaint, demanding that the police immediately impound and tow away the vehicle to restore smooth traffic flow and ensure pedestrian safety.