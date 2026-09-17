Key events in Kerala: National Labour Day celebration, Qawwali night, exhibition and cultural programmes on Sep 17
Various events occurred across Kerala including workshops, religious observances, cultural commemorations, art exhibitions, and sporting events, with participation from ministers and dignitaries.
Various events occurred across Kerala including workshops, religious observances, cultural commemorations, art exhibitions, and sporting events, with participation from ministers and dignitaries.
Various events occurred across Kerala including workshops, religious observances, cultural commemorations, art exhibitions, and sporting events, with participation from ministers and dignitaries.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Aanaayara State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute: Workshop, Minister Sunny Joseph. 9:30 am.
- Pangode Sreechitra Nagar: Valiyavila Congress Block Committee, Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebration, Oommen Chandy Sparsham Aid Distribution. 11:00 am.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Sujith G Bhasi Death Anniversary Commemoration. 3:00 pm.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Commemoration of Director R Sarath, Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 4:00 pm.
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Manassu Theatre Group's Play Festival, K A Azeez Commemoration. 5:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Mary Samuel's 'Unbounded' Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Lalithakala Academy Hall: T Sheela's 'Bubbles' Art Exhibition. 10:30 am.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Holy Mass. 5:30 pm.
- Palappoor Holy Cross Church: Annual Feast, Holy Mass. 6:00 pm.
- Panathura Muhyiddin Mosque Muslim Jamaat: Uroos, Lecture. 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kadappakkada Sports Club: Pattathuvila Karunakaran Birth Centenary Valedictory Function, Award Presentation, and Save Books Conference. Minister Shibu Baby John. 9:45 am.
- Sree Narayana Women's College: Hindi Fortnight observance – Lecture. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple, Shivagiri Pilgrimage Memorial Pavilion: Parinirvana Jyoti 'Jnana Yagnam' Lamp Lighting Ceremony. MG University Vice-Chancellor Dr D Mavood – 9:30 AM, Address – 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Bus Stand Ground: National Labour Day celebration by BMS Regional Committees. Inauguration of Public Meeting by M P Rajeevan, Secretary, BMS Southern Regional Organization – 5:30 pm.
- Vaduvathoor ESI Hospital: Meeting of the Grievance Redressal Cell – 12:30 pm.
- Chingavanam St. Mary's Shalem Knanaya Church: Marian Retreat – 10:00 am.
- Njaliyakkuzhy Mar Baselios Dayara: Faith Study Class by Fr Dr Joji C George – 6:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Distribution of milk and fruit to patients, organized by the BJP City District Committee as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations – District President K S Shaiju 9:00 am.
- Elamkulam Fathima Matha Church: Inauguration of 'Thanal' Day Care Centre for Senior Citizens – Mayor V K Minimol 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Seminar for state government officials in the district, organized by the State Right to Information Commission – Inauguration by Minister Roshy M John 10:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Release of Navaratri Festival Announcements – Pala Municipality Chairperson Maya Rahul 6:30 pm.
- BTH: Commemoration of Purushothama Mallya – Former Mayors M Anilkumar, Soumini Jain 3:30 pm.
- Ambikapuram Church: Holy Mass for the Confraternity Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Qawwali Night featuring Zia Ul Haq and Ansad Ali – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- St. Joseph's College Ground: State Sub-Junior Inter-District Football Championship – Thrissur vs. Malappuram match. 7:00 pm.
- Navajyothis Renewal Centre, Eranhipalam Mini Bypass: Agro Entrepreneurship Development Training Program, organized jointly by OISCA International South India Chapter and Vishwayuvak Kendra, New Delhi. 9:00 am.
- Varakkal Makham: 31st Uroos of E.K. Aboobacker Musliyar, organized under the leadership of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board. Featuring a concluding conference and Khatam Dua Majlis. Inaugurated by Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. 10:00 am.
- MSS Public School, Mavilikkadavu: Poster exhibition on the Asian Games, curated by Prof M C Vasisht. 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by Kavya S Divakar. 11:00 am.
- Pushpasree, Parayanchery: Copyright transfer and handover ceremony of Thikkodiyan's complete works for publication. Dr M M Basheer will be present. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Vishwakarma Day Celebration by Bharatiya Vishwakarma Social Forum Kerala. Inaugurated by MLA K Jayanth. 2:00 pm.
- Shikshak Sadan: Book discussion on 'Kasthuri Shalabham – Anukavitha' (Butterfly of Musk – Micro-Poem), authored by Sohan Roy, organized by Thaaliyola Samskarika Samithi. 4:30 pm.