The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday ordered that boys and children who have not affirmed a gender identity have the freedom to grow their hair according to their preference.

However, the Commission said they had a responsibility to keep their hair clean and safe, ensuring that it did not cover their eyes or face.

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The order came while considering two petitions on the issue. The principal of Sacred Heart English Medium School, Kottakkal, had approached the Commission stating that a Class 11 boy was repeatedly asked to cut his hair but was unwilling to do so.

The second petition was filed by Ramanattukara native Indu Menon, who stated that boys and children who had not affirmed a gender identity face discrimination in the schools in Kerala. She alleged that school authorities treated boys who grow their hair long as though they were offenders.

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While issuing the order, Commission member P Shajesh Bhaskar said school authorities should not mentally harass boys or transgender children, remove them from classes, discriminate against them or subject them to punitive action over the length of their hair or related matters.

The Commission said children who had not affirmed a gender identity had the full right to maintain their hair and choose their dress code according to their preference.

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However, for safety reasons, students must tie their hair or secure it with a hairband while participating in laboratory activities, sports competitions and practical classes.

The Commission also said the use of chemicals or hair colours that could be harmful to health was not advisable. It said it had not come across any guidelines issued by the State Education Department or the CBSE on the issue. Such guidelines should be prepared urgently, it said, adding that boys and children who had not affirmed a gender identity should also be included in the committee preparing them. Their views should be heard before guidelines on hair length and related matters are issued to schools, the Commission said.

The Commission also pointed out that school authorities should give priority to students' academic progress and personality development rather than their outward appearance.