Kozhikode: The North Paravur police arrested a 36-year-old social media influencer following a complaint that she allegedly used abusive language against and humiliated women and children through her YouTube channel.

The accused has been identified as Ramya Shimjith, a native of Thottillpalam near Kuttiady in Kozhikode district. Police registered a case against her under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

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Police took her into custody from a relative's house near Iritty in Kannur district in the early hours of Thursday. According to cops, Ramya initially resisted the arrest. She eventually surrendered after officers showed her the court-issued arrest warrant.

Police said they had obtained several videos in which Ramya allegedly used abusive language while speaking about women and children during YouTube live sessions. A video in which she appears to be consuming alcohol while speaking during a live session has also surfaced, police said.

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People from various parts of the state who claimed to have been targeted by her had recently reached Thottillpalam and staged a protest against her, according to police.