Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized ₹44,000 in unaccounted cash during simultaneous surprise checks at six Sub-Registrar offices in Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday.

The inspections were conducted at the Pattom, Chala, Thiruvallam, Sasthamangalam, Kazhakkoottam and Nemom Sub-Registrar offices around 3.30 pm on September 16, based on information that officials were allegedly accepting bribes through document writers for various services.

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The inspections were carried out as part of ‘Project Zero’, a Vigilance initiative aimed at identifying and preventing corruption and irregularities in the service delivery systems of government offices. The checks were conducted on the directions of Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham IPS.

The largest amount, ₹35,310, was seized from the record room of the Chala Sub-Registrar office. The money was found kept inside registers, according to the Vigilance.

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Another ₹5,000 was seized from a vendor found at the Chala office. The person could not provide a clear explanation for possessing the cash. The Vigilance suspects that the money may have been brought to be handed over to officials.

The Vigilance also seized ₹3,130 from the record room of the Sasthamangalam Sub-Registrar office and ₹700 from the record room of the Pattom Sub-Registrar office.

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The Vigilance has urged the public to report information about corruption through its toll-free number 1064, phone number 8592900900 or WhatsApp number 9447789100.