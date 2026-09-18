Nilambur: A college guest lecturer was among four people arrested by the police on charges of selling MDMA under the guise of running a beauty parlour in Nilambur.

The arrested persons were Suhail Peringodan (31), a guest lecturer at MES College, Mambad; Subrahmanyan (38), owner of a beauty parlour at Jawahar Nagar in Nilambur; T N Reena of Pathiriyal; and Vivek (36) of Kallempadam.

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Acting on a tip-off, the DANSAF team and Nilambur police conducted a search at Subrahmanyan's beauty parlour near the GMUP School. Police recovered 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of ganja from Subrahmanyan, following which he was questioned.

During the interrogation, the police team learnt that Subrahmanyan was regularly supplying MDMA to Suhail, Vivek and Reena. Following a detailed investigation, police found that Suhail, in turn was selling MDMA to students and friends.

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Suhail, a native of Arimbra in Mongam, was working in the Statistics Department of the college as a guest faculty for the past three years. According to police, he procured MDMA from wholesale suppliers in Kondotty and Manjeri and sold it to others.

Police said Suhail admitted to regularly using MDMA. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday.