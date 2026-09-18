Health authorities in Kayamkulam have issued a high alert following the detection of 24 chickenpox cases, primarily clustered around several schools in the municipality. The District Medical Officer (DMO) has urged the public to strictly adhere to preventive measures and hygiene protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

Chickenpox is an extremely contagious viral disease that spreads through the air, respiratory droplets, and direct contact with the fluid from the blisters of an infected person. An infected individual can transmit the virus to others about two to three days before the rash appears, and remains contagious until all the blisters have completely crusted over. Health officials have emphasised that early detection and immediate isolation are critical to stopping the transmission chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common symptoms of chickenpox include fever, an itchy rash with fluid-filled blisters, headache, body aches, and fatigue. Symptoms usually manifest 10 to 21 days after exposure. To prevent further transmission, both children and adults exhibiting symptoms must avoid going to school, work, or other public spaces. Affected individuals should be isolated in a well-ventilated room, and face masks should be worn during necessary interactions as an affordable and highly effective barrier.

Caregivers must wash their hands frequently with soap and water. Personal items such as clothing, towels, and bedding used by the patient should not be shared and must be thoroughly washed with normal soap. Patients require a nutritious diet and plenty of fluids to aid recovery. Crucially, self-medication must be avoided, and medical advice should be sought immediately if symptoms develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close contacts of infected individuals must closely follow instructions from healthcare workers. Unnecessary visits to relatives or neighbours from affected households should be avoided. High-risk groups—including pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems—require immediate medical evaluation if they come into contact with an infected person.

With school environments providing ample opportunities for close contact, teachers and parents must maintain heightened vigilance. Children showing signs of fever, rashes, or itching must not be sent to school. They must remain at home until every blister has fully dried up. Schools are advised to encourage regular handwashing and discourage the sharing of personal items among students. Teachers should monitor classrooms for early symptoms and immediately report suspected cases to health officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a cluster of 22 chickenpox cases at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kayamkulam, District Collector Shaji V Nair has declared a holiday for Plus One and Plus Two students until October 6. To ensure academic continuity, the district administration has directed school authorities to conduct classes online during this suspension period.