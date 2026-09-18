A citizens' action committee has been formed in Thiruvali to raise urgent medical funds for local Congress leader and Service Co-operative Bank director Cheladathel Shajahan, who is battling a severe liver ailment. Doctors have advised an immediate liver transplant to save his life. While Shajahan's son has stepped forward to donate a portion of his liver, the family is struggling to raise the estimated ₹40 lakh required for the surgery and post-operative care.

Recognising Shajahan's decades of public service and his proactive role in community initiatives in the Pathiriyal region of Thiruvali, local residents and leaders have united to support the family. A public relief committee has been set up to spearhead the fundraising drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shajahan and his family have always been at the forefront of social service in Thiruvali Pathiriyal. It is our collective responsibility to stand by them during this critical hour," said Panchayat Vice President K Muhammed Najeeb, who is chairing the committee. The committee also includes CP Rasheed as convener, M Sundarraj as treasurer, alongside former Panchayat President K Ramankutty and K Shivanand.

To facilitate public donations, the treatment assistance committee has opened a dedicated bank account at the Thiruvali branch of the Kerala Gramin Bank. Well-wishers can send their contributions to the following account: Bank: Kerala Gramin Bank, Branch: Thiruvali

Account Number: 40217101140536

IFSC: KLGB0040217.