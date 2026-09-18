Kerala's September heat triggers rain gods; yellow alerts return in 6 districts for weekend
Kerala anticipates rain until September 23, potentially easing hot, humid weather. Thunderstorm warnings with heavy rain are issued until September 20.
Kerala anticipates rain until September 23, potentially easing hot, humid weather. Thunderstorm warnings with heavy rain are issued until September 20.
Kerala anticipates rain until September 23, potentially easing hot, humid weather. Thunderstorm warnings with heavy rain are issued until September 20.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive rain or thundershowers until September 23, offering some relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain is in place until September 20. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki for Friday, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam too have alerts for Saturday and Sunday.
Districts under yellow alert
September 19: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode
September 20: Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam
Despite the forecast, hot and humid conditions continued in several parts of the state, with maximum temperatures remaining 3-4°C above normal. Punalur recorded the highest temperature on Thursday at 37°C, followed by Thiruvananthapuram city at 35.4°C and Palakkad at 35.2°C.
The southwest monsoon remained weak over Kerala, though rain was reported at a few places across the state on Thursday.