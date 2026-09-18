Kochi: The mystery surrounding the death of 46-year-old Anila Thomas, whose decomposed body was found inside a parked car at Choornikkara near Aluva in Kochi on Thursday, has deepened with CCTV footage showing her entering the vehicle alone after offering a brief prayer, while a preliminary post-mortem examination revealed severe heart disease and extensive damage to her internal organs.

The police said they have so far found nothing suspicious or any evidence of foul play, but are yet to establish whether the death was a suicide or due to her serious health condition.

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The CCTV footage recovered by the police shows Anila walking alone towards the car in the early hours of Wednesday. She is seen raising and folding her hands apparently in prayer before getting into the vehicle. She was not seen emerging from the car afterwards.

The preliminary autopsy findings indicated that Anila had an extremely weak heart and blocked heart valves. The police said she was suffering from multiple serious health conditions that had caused extensive damage to her internal organs. She had also undergone major surgery in the past, including liver removal, and had a surgical scar measuring around 25 centimetres on her abdomen.

“The post-mortem revealed that her heart was extremely weak, with blocked valves. She had been battling severe medical conditions, and her internal organs were severely damaged. She had previously undergone extensive surgery, including liver removal, which had left a 25-centimetre surgical scar on her abdomen,” a police officer investigating the case said.

The police also found several cigarette packets on her person and said she was a heavy chain smoker. While the preliminary examination has not revealed any signs of physical assault or foul play, investigators are awaiting forensic toxicology results before ruling out the possibility of poisoning or consumption of any toxic substance.

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“Although no immediate signs are pointing to foul play, her viscera samples have been sent for chemical and forensic analysis to rule out the possibility of the consumption of toxic substances,” the officer added.

The police said the car belonged to Sanal, another resident of the apartment complex. The vehicle had been parked idle in the compound while awaiting an inspection test after its registration validity had expired. Sanal had left town for two days, and one of the car doors had remained unlocked.

Investigators have clarified that Sanal had no personal acquaintance or known connection with Anila.

“She likely sought a secluded space to sit. Given the intense daytime heat inside the stationary car, the body decomposed rapidly within about a day and a half before it was spotted on Thursday evening,” police sources said.

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The condition of the body had initially delayed identification. Anila was found dressed in casual loungewear, while facial swelling caused by decomposition made it difficult to immediately establish her identity.

Subsequent inquiries established that Anila was a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad, and had previously worked in the IT sector at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

She had been living alone in a rented flat in the apartment complex for around four months. The police said she had been leading an isolated life following personal setbacks, including a divorce, while also facing declining health.

Her brother later reached Aluva and completed the official inquest-related formalities. The police have recorded statements from her family members and residents as part of the investigation.