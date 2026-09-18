Thrissur, Kerala's cultural capital, has been crowned the state's top-performing city in the prestigious Oxford Economics Global Cities Index. Evaluated against 1,000 cities worldwide across 163 countries, Thrissur secured the highest position among the seven Kerala cities featured in the index.

Thrissur achieved an impressive global ranking of 477, surpassing last year's state topper, Kochi, which slipped to second in Kerala with a global rank of 489. Other Kerala cities on the list include Kozhikode at 499, Kollam at 623, Thiruvananthapuram at 624, Kottayam at 696, and Kannur at 772.

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At the national level, 90 Indian cities made the global cut. Delhi topped the domestic list with an overall global rank of 268. Thrissur secured a commendable seventh place nationwide, trailing closely behind major metros like Delhi, Bengaluru (311), Mumbai (330), Chennai (381), Hyderabad (421), and Pune (427).

The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index assesses cities based on five key pillars: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance. While Kochi led the state in the previous edition of the index, Thrissur's leap to the top spot was driven by exceptional performance in quality of life, eco-friendly living standards, and stable economic metrics. Globally, New York retained its crown at the top of the index for the second consecutive year, with London and Paris securing the second and third ranks respectively.