Thrissur railway station is all set for a major transformation as redevelopment works kick off. As part of the upgrade, the southern entry point from Kokkalai is being significantly expanded. The renovated entrance, which is expected to be operational by the end of this month, will feature two new ticket counters and a modern waiting lounge.

Platform 1 at the Thrissur railway station. Photo: Special Arrangement.

However, the upgrade will bring temporary disruptions. The iconic main building of the station is scheduled for demolition in the first week of October. The demolition will cover the area spanning from the station manager’s office and signalling systems to the central pedestrian overbridge. To ensure commuter safety during the roof demolition, safety sheets have been installed on Platform 1, reducing its width by nearly half. Along with these changes, two-way traffic within the station premises has been strictly banned.

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To manage the rush and ensure safety, the railway authorities have announced several traffic diversions inside the station premises:

• Vehicles entering through the main northern gate (Divanjimoola side) must circle the national flag roundabout and exit immediately.

• Vehicles entering from the southern side (via Kokkalai) must also navigate around the restricted zone and exit.

• Only pick-and-drop services are permitted; vehicle parking inside the premises has been severely restricted. Only premium parking spaces will be maintained, and the area for autorickshaws and taxis will be downsized.

• Heavy vehicles are completely barred from entering the main premises and must use the second entry gate at Puthole.

• Commuters booking online app-based cabs should also use the Puthole entry point.

With parts of the station barricaded, passengers are requested to note the following exit and boarding rules:

• Passengers disembarking from trains and wishing to exit through the main gate must use the exit path near coach position 23 on Platform 1.

• Those heading towards the Kokkalai exit (south side) should use the gate located near coach position 10 on Platform 1.

• The Kochi-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, MEMU, and passenger trains will halt at coach position 6 on Platform 1. Please note that online apps may incorrectly display this as coach position 1.