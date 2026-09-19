Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police will observe the fourth Saturday of every month as ‘Appreciation Day’ across the state to recognise personnel for exemplary service and members of the public for their contributions to policing.

Law and Order ADGP P Vijayan has directed all district police chiefs to organise functions at district or unit headquarters as part of the initiative, a statement said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel who demonstrated outstanding service, exemplary conduct, investigative skills, bravery or dedication during the previous month will be identified and honoured at the functions.

Members of the public who contributed to public safety or provided valuable assistance to the police will also be recognised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selected personnel and citizens will receive certificates of appreciation, mementoes or other tokens of recognition in the presence of police colleagues, staff and members of the public, the statement said.

The initiative is intended to boost the morale of police personnel and encourage greater public participation and cooperation in policing, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All district police chiefs have been directed to attend the functions, while zonal inspectors general and range deputy inspectors general have been asked to participate wherever possible.

If a function cannot be held on the fourth Saturday, it should be conducted earlier in the same month, the directive said.

Districts have also been asked to maintain records of the personnel and citizens honoured each month, along with details of their contributions, and submit a report with photographs to the Law and Order ADGP by the first of the following month.