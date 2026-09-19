Commuters heading through Cheruvannur are advised to plan ahead as a complete traffic ban will be enforced on the old National Highway from 10pm on Sunday until September 26. The total suspension of traffic is necessitated by the launching of heavy girders for the new Cheruvannur flyover, a key project under the City Road Improvement Project.

District Collector MS Madhavikutty issued the travel advisory on Friday following a high-level meeting. While authorities initially planned to install the girders in phases with partial traffic blocks, they decided on a complete shutdown instead. Officials concluded that a phased plan would drag out construction and lead to prolonged, chaotic traffic jams in the busy commercial hub.

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To ease the gridlock, heavy vehicles arriving from Kozhikode city and Ramanattukara-Idimuzhikal side will be completely diverted to the National Highway bypass. Long-distance passenger buses will also be redirected via the Thondayad-Pantheerankavu bypass to reach Ramanattukara. Other route buses must travel via the Mankavu-Pantheerankavu stretch to join the bypass towards Ramanattukara.

Private vehicles and light motorists are urged to avoid the construction zone entirely. Commuters are advised to take the Mankavu-Pantheerankavu route or travel via the Modern-Kolathara road to reach their destinations. Clear signages and reflective barricades will be installed at all major diversion points to guide drivers, the Collector confirmed.

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Long-distance buses arriving from Thrissur and Palakkad will terminate their services at Ramanattukara, meaning passengers bound for Kozhikode city must board connecting local services. However, ordinary local buses arriving at Ramanattukara from various directions can bypass the construction site by taking the Farook College route to join the National Highway. Buses operating on the Chaliyam, Kadalundi, and Feroke routes, as well as those coming from Kozhikode towards these areas, must terminate their trips at Cheruvannur. Commuters on these routes can cross over the Feroke bridge on foot and board connecting buses waiting on the other side to continue their journey.

Recognising that the diversions could lead to heavy tailbacks at the Pantheerankavu toll plaza, Collector MS Madhavikutty stated that dedicated coordination meetings will be held with stakeholders. Strict measures will be put in place to ensure vehicles pass through the toll plaza without major delays. Traffic police and wardens will be deployed at key bottlenecks to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the closure period.