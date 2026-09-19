Thrissur: The Irinjalakuda Police on Saturday registered a case against 10 Kerala Congress workers following a factional clash in Irinjalakuda that escalated into an attack on police personnel. According to the First Information Report (FIR), a team of officers rushed to the residence of former Irinjalakuda councillor Feni Ebin after receiving information about a brawl breaking out during a Kerala Congress meeting. Upon arrival, a group of party workers turned on the police team, including the Sub Inspector, assaulting them with a tea dispenser and obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an internal factional dispute within the Kerala Congress. Supporters of Irinjalakuda MLA Thomas Unniyadan had expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership, reportedly over his exclusion from consideration for a ministerial post and the Chief Whip position. Tensions escalated when Unniyadan’s supporters held a separate event in Thrissur while the official party constituency leadership meeting took place in Irinjalakuda. Supporters of the rival factions confronted each other at the meeting venue, leading to a clash. Following the incident, Kerala Congress Chairman P J Joseph has announced an internal inquiry into the clash.

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The accused are booked under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly with five or more persons), 189(3) (continuing as a member of an unlawful assembly after being ordered to disperse), 191(2) (rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon or other means likely to cause death), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).