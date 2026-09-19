A recent 'Dog Pop Survey' has revealed that Kollam Corporation is home to an estimated 10,761 stray dogs, translating to a striking ratio of one stray dog for every 37 human residents. According to the census report, the canine density stands at 14 stray dogs per square kilometre across the civic body's limits.

The survey offers a silver lining, noting that the overall sterilisation rate within the Corporation area has reached 83%. Koyikkal, Bharanikkavu, and Mulangadakam divisions (Divisions 19, 41, and 53) have achieved a perfect 100% sterilisation rate, meaning every single stray dog in these areas has successfully undergone the procedure. The data also indicates that the majority of the stray population consists of male dogs, with most animals appearing to be in good health.

The distribution of stray dogs across the city varies significantly. Kaikulangara West division tops the list with the highest number of stray dogs at 495, whereas Neeravil division recorded the lowest count with just 54 dogs. Several divisions, including Kollurvila (65), Uliyakovil (76), Mathilil (83), Palathara (84), Thevally (87), Kureepuzha, Koyikkal, Ayathil, Kayyalakkal (86 each), Kilikollur (88), Valathungal (89), and Manakkad (93), have successfully kept their canine count below 100.

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On the other hand, nine divisions have reported populations exceeding 300 dogs. These high-density zones include Kureepuzha (305), Cantonment (334), Kannimel West (355), Alattukavu (392), Thamarakulam (404), Tangasseri (443), Udayamarthandapuram (445), Port (446), and Kaikulangara West (495). Conversely, sterilisation efforts are lagging severely in Mundakkal, which has recorded a dismal sterilisation rate of just 9%. Mangad division has achieved 43%, while all other divisions range between 50% and 100%.

The comprehensive exercise was conducted by a joint team comprising the World Wide Veterinary Service (WVS), local volunteers, and college students. Initiated in May last year, the project involved extensive preparatory workshops, training sessions on mobile data collection apps, and a trial run before the actual count. The survey aims to help the civic body devise scientific strategies to mitigate growing human-canine conflicts in the city. Addressing a Corporation council meeting, Mayor AK Hafeez stated that while there was an initial plan to build a stray dog rehabilitation shelter on Corporation-owned land in the Akoli division, the site was identified as a wetland. Consequently, the administration is identifying an alternative location for the project, for which ₹50 lakh has already been allocated.

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The council meeting also witnessed intense debates over the city's failing public infrastructure. Councillors from both the ruling and opposition benches strongly criticised the administration over non-functioning streetlights. Standing Committee Chairman Kuruvila Joseph pointed out that around 80 streetlights remain defunct along the stretch from Chinnakkada and Muneeswaran Kovil to Kadappakkada Beach. LDF parliamentary party leader C Babu and BJP parliamentary party leader TG Gireesh also raised sharp criticisms regarding the dark streets. Gireesh highlighted that Corporation land near Upasana Hospital has turned into an overgrown wasteland. In response, the Mayor assured the council that a comprehensive audit of all electric utility poles within the Corporation limits would be conducted soon.