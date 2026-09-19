A man from Thrissur was brutally assaulted and slashed with blades by a three-member gang after he confronted them over a past pickpocketing incident. The shocking incident took place near the Kuttippuram bus stand on Thursday night, leaving the victim injured and hospitalised.

The victim, identified as Kannan, a native of Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur, sustained multiple slash wounds on his body and legs. According to Kannan, the confrontation stemmed from an incident four months ago when the same gang allegedly stole his mobile phone and a wallet containing cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kannan spotted the gang members near the busy bus terminal and questioned them about the previous theft, they reacted violently. Two members of the gang, identified as Zainudheen and Rafeeq—both habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them—along with an unidentified accomplice, pulled out blades and repeatedly slashed him before fleeing the scene.

Following the violent assault, Kannan was rushed to the Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries. He subsequently lodged a complaint with the Kuttippuram police, who have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.