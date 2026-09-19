Following a major multi-crore tobacco seizure in Kottayam, Excise officials have uncovered a massive smuggling hub in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam. Operating under the guise of a cattle feed warehouse, the facility was raided by a joint team, resulting in the recovery of 26,250 packets of the banned chewable tobacco brand Hans. The seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹26.5 lakh.

The joint operation was executed by the Excise Commissioner’s Squad, the Excise Intelligence Team, and the Perumbavoor Excise Range Team. The raid targeted two locked warehouses located close to the Perumbavoor lorry stand, which had been under surveillance.

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According to Excise officials, the smugglers used a clever cover story to bypass security checkpoints. Sacks containing the banned tobacco were brought to the warehouses late at night in lorries, under the pretext of carrying cattle feed. The authorities have launched an intensive investigation to track down the prime suspects, who are believed to be natives of Kottayam and Kollam districts.

The successful bust was led by a dedicated team of officers, including Excise Commissioner's Squad Inspectors Pramod MP and Philip Thomas, alongside Perumbavoor Range Excise Inspector Pramod KP. Other key members of the operation included Excise Inspectors Sabbin T and Rajesh Kumar, Ernakulam Intelligence Preventive Officer Jimmy, Preventive Officers Sunil PS and Anwar AA, Civil Excise Officers Akhilesh Velayudhan and Murali Krishna, and drivers Aneesh Kumar and Bijo Dominic.