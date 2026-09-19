Social media influencer ‘Helen of Sparta’ arrested for allegedly defaming transgender woman
Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, also known as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by Thrissur police for allegedly defaming a transgender woman online through sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, and threats.
Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, also known as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by Thrissur police for allegedly defaming a transgender woman online through sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, and threats.
Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, also known as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by Thrissur police for allegedly defaming a transgender woman online through sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, and threats.
Thrissur: Social media influencer Dhanya Harshith, known online as ‘Helen of Sparta’, was arrested by the Thrissur City Police in connection with a case involving the alleged online defamation of a transgender woman from Thrissur. She was later released on bail.
According to police, Dhanya, a native of Banthiyod in Kasaragod, allegedly sexually humiliated, verbally abused and threatened a transgender woman through social media platforms.
After receiving a complaint at the Thrissur Cyber Police Station, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by P Shibu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcotics Cell and Gender Justice, travelled to Kasaragod and arrested Dhanya. Police also seized the mobile phone allegedly used by her as part of the investigation.