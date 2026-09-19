Kozhikode: Three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a stray dog attack at Thiruvallur near Vadakara in the district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump in Thiruvallur town. The stray dog attacked the infant, the child of a migrant worker, while the child was playing inside the house. The dog reportedly tried to drag the child away. Residents pelted the dog with stones and drove it away.

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A retired revenue inspector, Moidu, and a nearby resident, Rajan, were among those injured. They were admitted to the Vadakara District Hospital for treatment.