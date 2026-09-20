Thiruvananthapuram: Buses on the same route in Kerala will no longer be free to run whenever they please or race each other on the road with the transport department tightening enforcement of permit-based timings from this week. A new mobile app is slated to be rolled out on November 1 to help implement the system.

The department will use a new software, 'Kerala Bus', to work out bus timings precisely while issuing new permits. A minimum gap of five minutes in urban areas and 10 minutes in rural areas will be mandatory between buses operating on the same route.

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The software will enable regional transport officers (RTOs) to check existing services and their timings on a route while processing a new permit. This will eliminate the need to convene separate meetings to finalise schedules. New permits will not be issued for time slots where there is no existing service.

Buses will also receive GPS-based instructions to adhere to their permitted schedules, ensuring that services operating on the same route maintain the mandated gap, transport officials said.

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For passengers, the mobile app will provide information on which bus is due to arrive at a particular stop and when. While travelling, passengers will also be alerted about upcoming stops through audio announcements and on-screen displays on board. Digital display boards to be installed at bus stops will provide similar information.

However, ensuring accurate timings in areas prone to frequent traffic congestion remains a challenge. The department also plans to integrate ticketing into the app, allowing passengers to book tickets in advance.

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The statewide rollout of the project follows the successful implementation of a pilot project in Wayanad.