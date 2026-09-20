Key events in Kerala: National Poetry Festival, book launches and cultural programmes on Sep 20
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including cultural festivals, religious services, seminars, and sporting competitions, with notable figures and ministers attending some.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including cultural festivals, religious services, seminars, and sporting competitions, with notable figures and ministers attending some.
Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including cultural festivals, religious services, seminars, and sporting competitions, with notable figures and ministers attending some.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nandavanam, Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Auditorium: Birth Anniversary Celebration Conference for Prof N Krishnapillai, 10:15 am.
- Sasthamangalam NSS Hall: National Ex-Servicemen Coordination District Committee Meeting, 10:00 am.
- Karthika Thirunnal Theatre: Manas Natakavedi's Drama Festival, featuring the play 'Padayottam', 6:45 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition, 5:30 pm.
- Peroorkada NCC Nagar: Journalist Colony Association's Onam & Silver Jubilee Celebrations, with Minister C P John, 10:00 am.
- Statue, Poorna Hotel: Third Death Anniversary Commemoration of historian K Sivasankaran Nair, 11:00 am.
- Kottakkakam, Margi Natyagriham: Chakyarkoothu performance 'Kiratham', 6:00 pm.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross - Holy Mass, 10:30 am.
- Kottakkakam, Abhedashramam: Vedavedanga Gaveshana Parishad's Jyotisha-Vaastu Seminar, 9:30 am.
- Palapooru, Church of the Holy Cross: Annual Feast, Concluding Feast with Holy Mass, 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam, Muhyudheen Palli Dargah Shareef: Uroos (Chandanakudam Festival), Talk at 9:30 am.
- Kovalam, Panathura Muhyudheen Palli Muslim Jamaath: Uroos Mubarak, Talk at 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam Press Club Hall: R Sarath Commemoration, organized by Bharat Murali Cultural Centre. Minister P C Vishnunath at 11:30 am.
- Kollam QAC Ground: QAC Onam Celebration.Traditional Flower Carpet (Pookkalam) Competition: 6:00 am, Family Get-together and Arts & Sports Competitions: 9:30 am, Cultural Convention: 12:00 pm, Prize Distribution: 2:30 pm, Minister Bindukrishna: 6:00 pm.
- Nani Hotel, Chinnakkada: KSEB Officers' Sangh State Convention: 9:00 am.
- Anandavilasam Library, Vilappuram, Chathannoor: Gramotsavam (Village Festival). Kabaddi Tournament: 5:00 pm.
- Chathannoor Govt. HSS Auditorium: Nadham Annual Celebration, Cultural Programs: 2:00 pm, Musical Concert: 3:00 pm, Public Meeting: 5:00 pm, Comedy Show and Musical Concert: 6:00 pm.
- Paravoor Urban Bank Auditorium: Anti-Imperialist Forum Seminar: 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam PWD Rest House Hall: District Convention of KPMS's Panchami Self-Help Group. Inaugurated by A Saneesh Kumar, KPMS State President – 11:00 am.
- Kottayam Baselios College Ground: District Football Team Selection for Senior Boys – 9:00 am.
- Mar Elia Cathedral: Sleeba Perunnal (Feast of the Cross). Morning Prayer – 7:00 AM. Holy Qurbana (Mass) by Dr Joseph Mar Divannasios, followed by a procession around the church and distribution of offerings – 8:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Inauguration of RMPI District Committee Office and reception for K K Rema MLA, Central Committee Member – 2:00 pm.
- Kodimatha CAA Garden: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together of Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association. Features: Arts & Sports competitions, cultural programs, and felicitation of elders. Inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 9:30 am. Valedictory session inaugurated by K Suresh Kurup – 7:00 pm.
- Mariyappally Japan Music Club: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam Kottayam South Unit. Flag hoisting – 8:00 am, Procession – 8:30 am, Mega Thiruvathira – 9:30 am, Conference – 10:00 am.
- Puthuppally Vazhapparambil Complex: Worship and Word Ministry by End Time Revival Ministry. Led by Pastor Babu Changalimattom – 6:00 pm.
- Ettumanoor San Jose Auditorium: State Conference of Bharatiya Velan Society (BVS). Public session inaugurated by Minister K A Thulasi – 10:00 am. Delegates' session inaugurated by Minister Mons Joseph – 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Vyttila Welcare Hospital: 5 km Fun Run, organized jointly by Lions International District 318 C and Vyttila Welcare Hospital, as part of World Heart Day – 7:00 am.
- Ambikapuram Church: Confraternity Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows – Holy Mass – 7:30 am, Feast Mass and Procession – 5:00 pm.
- Amrita Hospital, Kochi: Pediatric Cardiology Mega Medical Camp, held as part of Mata Amritanandamayi's birthday celebration and the anniversary of the Pediatric Cardiology Department at Amrita Hospital, Kochi – 8:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Indira Nagar YMCA South Area Branch: Free Eye Check-up Camp – 9:00 am.
- Vyttila Toc H Public School Indoor Stadium: National IPA Pharmacy Students Congress – 9:30 am.
- Maharaja's College Auditorium: Kudumbi Seva Sangham State Convention – Delegate Meeting – 10:00 am, Public Meeting – Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 3:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Kerala Kudumbi Federation State Convention – Inauguration by Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary – 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: National Poetry Festival, organized by Ernakulam Library Council – Seminar: World Poetry and Malayalam Poetry – 10:00 am, Poets' Meet – 2:00 pm, Interview with Kannada writer Abdul Rasheed, Valedictory Session – Inauguration by Minister Roji M John – 5:30 pm, "Jeevitam Kavyaramaniyam" (a performance by Keli Nataka Sangham) – 7:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Karayogam's Ayushyam Polyclinic: Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp, organized by Ernakulam Karayogam, Parkinson's Foundation of Kerala, and Cochin East Rotary Club – 10:00 am.
- Rajendra Maidan: Christian Book Fair, organized by Beautiful Books – 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Pottakkuzhi Little Flower Parish Hall: St Padre Pio Region Council Meeting, led by the Franciscan Lay Fraternity of Verapoly Archdiocese – Inauguration by Fr Patrick Elavunkal – 3:00 pm.
- Kaloor IMA Hall: Unveiling of Girdhar Eye Institute's annual logo, launch of an eye screening program for students, and inauguration of the mobile Diabetic Retinopathy screening unit – by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Book launch of Human Rights Forum's "Human Rights: A Comprehensive Study" – by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: Gospel Meeting of Calvary Prayer Fellowship – 5:00 pm.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Feast – Holy Mass – 5:30 pm.
- Vennala Abhaya Matha Church: Holy Mass, Novena – 6:00 pm.
- Palarivattom POC: All Kerala Professional Drama Festival, organized by KCBC Media Commission – 6:00 pm.
- Chathiath GIDA Queens Walkway: M M Lawrence Death Anniversary, organized by Navodhana Samskarika Kendram (Renaissance Cultural Center) – Inauguration by CPM State Secretariat member C N Mohanan – 5:30 pm, "Smrithilayam Old is Gold" (performance by Cochin Mansoor) – 6:30 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Center: "Aarkum Padam" (Anyone Can Sing) – 4:00 pm, Aksharashloka Recitation Gathering – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- IMA Hall: Inauguration of the IMA Women's Wing State Conference by Dr M N Menon, IMA State President. 8:15 am.
- Karumala Indus English School: District Archery Championship. 9:00 am.
- Calicut Tower Hotel: Distance Education and Skill Convocation Students Meet, organized jointly by Future Plus Academy and Skillmate. 9:00 am.
- Kunnamangalam HSS: Inauguration of the NGO Union District Arts Festival by Poet Murukan Kattakada. 9:00 am.
- KPM Tripoint Hotel: Felicitation event celebrating the completion of 4000 thyroid surgeries at Baby Memorial Hospital. 9:30 am.
- Calicut NIT: Inauguration of the newly constructed Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex by Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education. 10:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium: District Wushu Championship. 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Book launch of 'Ormakal Ozhiyathe' (Memories That Never Fade) by K T Ramakrishnan. 10:00 am.
- Nila Auditorium, Govt. Medical College: National Conference of AOGIN India, the national branch of the 'Asia-Oceania' research organization, dedicated to international efforts in cancer prevention among women. 10:00 am.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Logo Unveiling and Film Festival of P K Rosy Film Society. 10:30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Panchavarnika 2026' – A Mural Exhibition by 20 students from Pookkad Kalalaya. 11:00 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by Kavya S Divakar. 11:00 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Second Edition of Photo Today Kerala Expo, organized by the Kerala Photographers and Videographers Union in association with Bysel Interactions. 11:00 am.
- Mananchira CSI Hall: Calicut Book Fest, organized by IPH Books. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Mananchira BEM Higher Secondary School Auditorium: District Workers Meet of the Actor Thilakan Commemoration Committee. 4:00 pm.
- NIT Aryabhatta Auditorium: SPIC MACAY Convention 'Samanwayam' featuring Kathakali by Kalamandalam Gopi - 1:10 pm and a Concluding Session 5:00 pm.
- Gandhi Road Durgadevi Temple: Inauguration of K P Ramachandran's Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yanjam (Seven-Day Bhagavatham Recitation) by B K Sheeja. 3:30 pm.
- Kizhakkveettil Parambu: Marigold Harvest organized by Kairali Residents Association Women's Forum. 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: Civic Reception for Thachilott Narayanan, who was awarded a PhD by United American University for his extensive contributions to the sports sector. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: "Devaragam Sangeetha Sandhya" (Evening of Divine Music), as part of the 11th-anniversary celebration of Naattuvelicham Beach Singers. Inauguration by P A Mohammed Riyas. 5:00 pm.
- Kottooli UP School Grounds: Patient Care Experience Sharing Gathering, organized by Kottooli Suraksha Pain and Palliative Society and People's Service Society, featuring Dr K Suresh Kumar. 5:00 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Inauguration of the Tamil Sangam Annual Celebration by Kavitha Arun, Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson. 6:00 pm.