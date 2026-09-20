A Tamil Nadu native died in a mudslide in Kottayam’s Erattupetta on Sunday as heavy rains continued to batter the region, triggering disasters and raising the threat of flooding.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a mudslide triggered by the downpour hit the Kottayam–Vagamon–Erattupetta road. The woman, who was travelling on a two-wheeler along the route, was engulfed by the gushing soil, resulting in her death. Another woman who was riding pillion escaped unhurt, the Erattupetta police told Onmanorama. The mudslide also disrupted traffic along the route.

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Following the incident, the Kottayam district administration issued warnings about the possibility of landslides and flash floods as heavy rains continued in the Vagamon, Vellikulam and Teekoy areas. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through hilly areas.

The district administration also took note of the rising water level in the Meenachil River, potentially affecting areas including Teekoy, Erattupetta and Pala. People, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, have been advised to remain vigilant.

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The incident follows a sudden surge in rainfall that earlier triggered a mudslide in Idukki, leaving two people dead and one injured.

Taking into account the changing weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kottayam and Idukki on Sunday, while Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur districts were placed under a yellow alert.

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Earlier on Sunday, the IMD noted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala due to cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal. As the resulting low-pressure area intensifies, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala from September 20 to 24.