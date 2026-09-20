A 32-year-old madrasa teacher from Palakkad died after falling onto the railway tracks while trying to board a moving train at Thrissur railway station on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Suhaib, a resident of Pallikkulam in Pirayiri, Palakkad. He was the son of the late Umar Musliyar and Subaida.

The incident occurred around 9 am. Suhaib was travelling to Aluva to attend a wedding ceremony. When the train stopped at Thrissur railway station, he reportedly got down to buy water from the platform.

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As the train began moving, Suhaib attempted to board it in a hurry but lost his balance and fell between the train and the tracks. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further procedures are underway. Following the post-mortem examination at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, the body will be taken to Palakkad. Suhaib is survived by his wife and two children.