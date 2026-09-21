Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.

Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.

Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.