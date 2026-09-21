Key events in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Forum annual celebrations, seminars and cultural programmes on Sep 21
Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.
Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.
Across Kerala, various events are scheduled: Thiruvananthapuram hosts leadership meetings, art exhibitions, and theatre; Kochi features seminars, book launches, and concerts; and Kozhikode includes a kabaddi competition, health summit, and circus shows.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Palayam Public Library Hall: INTUC State Leadership Meeting. Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 11:30 am.
- Press Club: Rahul Gandhi Forum Annual Celebrations. Ministers Bindu Krishna, M Liju. 10:30 am.
- Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Auditorium: N Krishnapillai Birth Anniversary Celebrations. 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Kerala Journalist Union District Committee's U Vikraman Commemoration. Minister C P John. 10:30 am.
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Manassu Natakavedi's Theatre Festival, featuring 'Orukkam' by Kozhikode Rangabhasha. 6:45 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Art Exhibition. 5:30 pm.
- Press Club: Book Launch of 'Penvilakku' by Grace Merlin. Fr Paul P Thomas. 3:00 pm.
- Press Club: Aarsha Sahitya Parishath's Patriotic Song Poetry Evening. 3:30 pm.
- Muttada Holy Cross Church: Feast Concluding Ceremony with Flag Lowering. 6:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: 'Unbound' - An Exhibition of Paintings by Mary Samuel. 10:00 am.
- Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library: Vanithavedi's Monthly Program - Lecture on "Health Protection Through Ayurveda." 10:30 am.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Sreekrishnacharitham Nangiar Koothu. 6:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Muhyiddin Mosque Dargah Sharif: Uroos (Sandalwood Pot Festival). Ratheeb ritual. 8:00 pm.
- Kovalam Panathura Muhyiddin Mosque Muslim Jamaat: Uroos Mubarak. Lecture. 6:00 pm.
- Jagathy Govt. School for Deaf Campus: State-level Inauguration of Software Freedom Day and Announcement of 'Schoolwikithon' Completion. Minister N Shamsudheen. 11:30 am.
Kottayam
- M T Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium, near Railway Station: Employees & Professionals Prayer Fellowship State Annual Convention and Logos Fest, featuring Kollam District Collector Annie Jula Thomas, Rev Jacob Antony Koodathingal, and Brother Cheri George Cherian – 9:30 am.
Kochi
- Kaloor Pottakkuzhi Little Flower Church: Centenary Feast Day (Holy Mass & Novena) - 6:00 am; Rosary, Holy Mass, Novena & Adoration - 5:00 pm.
- Kaloor Gokulam Park Convention Centre: National Seminar of Unaided Schools 'Shiksha Samvad 2026' - Inaugurated by Minister Roji M John - 10:00 am.
- Rajendra Maidanam: Christian Book Fair, organized by Beautiful Books - 10:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Onam Celebrations Concluding Ceremony and Prize Distribution - 5:00 pm.
- Vennala Abhaymatha Church: Holy Mass, Novena, Retreat, and Offering of Gifts - 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Musical Concert - Live Music - 6:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kanan Nair Cultural Centre: "Anyone Can Sing" (Open Mic Session) - 4:00 pm; Bijoy Chandran's One-Man Play - 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: District Junior Kabaddi Competition, organized by the District Kabaddi Technical Committee, at 9:30 am.
- Gandhi Road Durga Devi Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajna Discourse, led by the Managing Committee, at 9:30 am.
- Aspian Courtyard: Inauguration of the Kerala Co-operative Employees Union State Conference by CITU State President T P Ramakrishnan at 9:30 am.
- Vedi Auditorium: Indo-Japan Health & Education Summit, organized by The World Montessori Council and Chamber of Education India, at 10:00 am.
- Karaparamba Govt. HSS: K G Harshan Painting Competition at 10:00 am.
- Cheruvannur V-One Auditorium: CWSA District Convention at 10:00 am.
- CYMA Hall: Inauguration of the CIMA Balavedi (Children's Forum) by Mayor O Sadasivan at 10:00 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: Inauguration of the MGM State Seminar by KNM State President T P Abdullakkoya Madani at 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Kavya S Divakar's Art Exhibition at 11:00 am.
- Convent Road Ground: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Feroke I Rise Campus Auditorium: Book launch of Rahma Kareem's "Ormakal Olangalilude" (Memories Through Waves), published by Tagore Publication, with M Muneer at 4:00 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Prof P Jayendran Condolence Meeting at 4:30 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Peace Talk organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan, at 4:30 pm.