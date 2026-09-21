Kollam: They have done their time, but cannot walk free. Unable to pay the fines imposed by courts, 38 prisoners in Kerala continue to languish behind bars, serving additional terms.

In serious criminal cases, courts often impose fines along with prison sentences and specify an additional term of imprisonment if the fine is not paid. A sentence could, for instance, include a ₹5 lakh fine and an additional two or three years in jail in case of default of payment. In other cases, a ₹50,000 fine could attract an additional six months to one year behind bars, if not paid.

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According to data provided by the prison department to Malayala Manorama under the Right to Information Act, 38 prisoners are currently serving such additional terms in Kerala’s central jails. Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail has the highest number, with 16, followed by Viyyur with nine, Tavanur with eight and Kannur with five.

District jails house prisoners sentenced to terms of up to six months, while those sentenced to longer terms are lodged in central jails. Hence, prisoners serving additional terms for non-payment of fines are found only in central jails, the department said.

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The fines have to be paid in the respective courts. Some prisoners manage to raise the money by saving the wages they earn from work inside the jail. Others continue to remain behind bars because their relatives are unwilling or unable to pay the fines needed to secure their release.

The issue, however, is not unique to Kerala. According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau in 2024, 568 prisoners across the country were serving additional terms because they could not pay their fines.