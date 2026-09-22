The Kerala government is considering handing over the probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed visit of the Argentina football team to Kerala to a central agency.

The government may recommend a central probe into the source of funds credited to the sponsor’s account, transfer of money abroad, alleged money laundering and tax evasion, and possible violations of international agreements. The police special investigation team (SIT) is also likely to hand over evidence gathered, along with the GST department’s investigation report, to the agency concerned.

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The SIT, headed by ADGP P Vijayan, is expected to submit an interim report to the state government this week. Besides financial offences, the team has examined other alleged irregularities linked to the deal. The raids conducted at the sponsor’s residence and establishments were part of the evidence-gathering process.

The SIT has also gathered evidence of alleged irregularities involving senior members of the previous LDF government, including former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. The team is expected to seek the government’s permission to register cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Abdurahiman and former sports department officials.

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Further investigation into the alleged corruption is likely to be handed over to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.