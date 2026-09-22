Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive rain or thundershowers till September 27 due to an active low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

After a brief spell of intense heat across the state, the southwest monsoon has regained strength, with heavy to very heavy rain reported in several parts on Monday. Udumbannoor in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm, while Peerumade in Idukki, Angadipuram in Malappuram and Athirappilly in Thrissur received 11 cm each.

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Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely in the state until Tuesday.

Yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the following districts: A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours.

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September 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta

September 24: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

September 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Squally weather, with winds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is also likely along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till Tuesday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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The IMD has warned of reduced visibility, traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and fallen trees, damage to power infrastructure and kutcha houses, and possible damage to standing crops and vegetables. Landslides, mudslides and landslips are also possible in vulnerable areas. Lightning poses a risk to people and livestock in open areas.

People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures during heavy rain, secure vegetable pandals and take shelter indoors during thunderstorms and lightning. They are also advised to stay updated on weather warnings.